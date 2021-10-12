$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,188,000 after buying an additional 1,097,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 427,766 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 1.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,799,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,230. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

