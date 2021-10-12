-$0.70 EPS Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.64). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,046 shares of company stock worth $1,099,623 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

