$0.62 EPS Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of AZPN traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.03. 1,834,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,629. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

