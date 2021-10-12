$0.58 EPS Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.53. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 6,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $800.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.33.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 777.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100,578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

