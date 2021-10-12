$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million.

CODI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. 10,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.62 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $344,803.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

