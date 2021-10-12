$0.47 EPS Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $31.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.