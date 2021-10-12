$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

DRE opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

