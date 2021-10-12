$0.40 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.25. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.26). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Willdan Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

WLDN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,522. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $432.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

