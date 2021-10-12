$0.27 EPS Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. The Williams Companies also reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,622,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,029,572. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

