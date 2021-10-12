$0.21 EPS Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.33 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.