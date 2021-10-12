$0.17 EPS Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. 46,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,727. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

