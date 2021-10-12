$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. The Manitowoc also reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $727.05 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.