-$0.07 EPS Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. EQT reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of EQT opened at $19.90 on Friday. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 58,127 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

