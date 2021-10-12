-$0.03 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 219,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

