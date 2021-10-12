$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TENB shares. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,633. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

