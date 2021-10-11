Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $532,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,369 shares of company stock worth $4,903,963 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 35.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 3,347.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zynga by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Zynga by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.