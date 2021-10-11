ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $108.94 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00128529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00082372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,687.83 or 1.00476490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.90 or 0.06148804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003077 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

