Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,647 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $595,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $500.88. 903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,426. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $280.38 and a 52-week high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $560.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.19.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.