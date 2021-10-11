Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.86.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $91.30 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.22.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The company had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,909,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,106,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

