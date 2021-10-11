Zacks Investment Research Lowers Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBT. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.63 on Friday. Welbilt has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

