Zacks Investment Research Lowers Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

