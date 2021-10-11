Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Sell

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,136. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

