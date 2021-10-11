Zacks Investment Research Downgrades McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. Equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,088,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 118,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

