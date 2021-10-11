Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Strong Sell

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $143.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lear’s increased spending on advanced engineering to support electrification are expected to dent the company’s margins. The firm also anticipates restructuring costs of around $100 million during the ongoing year. Lear also expects to feel the heat from rising commodity prices. In fact, the company projects an incremental $95 million of commodity costs headwind in 2H’21. Further, the timing of commodity cost recoveries can vary suggesting commodity headwinds may extend into 1H'22. Also, disruptions to near-term production resulting from semiconductor supply shortage remain a major concern. Trimmed 2021 outlook also plays a spoilsport. The company now expects full-year 2021 net sales between $19.7 billion and $20.5 billion, lower than the earlier forecast of $20.3-$21.1 billion. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.64.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $168.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lear has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.86.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

