Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Sell

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $597.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

