Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

