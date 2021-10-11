Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.75). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.47. The company had a trading volume of 156,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,722. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.40 and its 200-day moving average is $205.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.40.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

