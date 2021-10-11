Zacks: Brokerages Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

RAIL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,991. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter worth $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at $122,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

