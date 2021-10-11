Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,883.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 722,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 603,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.25. 6,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,954. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

