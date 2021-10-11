Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $895.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,275. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 4.75.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

