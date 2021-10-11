Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 24,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,823. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.