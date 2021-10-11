Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 24,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,823. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

