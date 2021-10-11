Zacks: Analysts Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.04 Million

Analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will announce $55.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.37 million and the lowest is $54.71 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $185.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.18 million to $187.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $280.24 million, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $281.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 692,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porch Group has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.12.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,300 shares of company stock worth $760,217. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

