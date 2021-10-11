Zacks: Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post $20.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.11 million. MannKind posted sales of $15.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $79.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $81.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.02 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $113.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.12 on Monday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MannKind by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 63,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after buying an additional 785,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in MannKind by 1,348.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 379,150 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

