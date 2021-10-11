Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.67. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

HGV stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 246,711 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after purchasing an additional 904,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.