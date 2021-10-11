Zacks: Analysts Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. GP Strategies also posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPX. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GP Strategies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of GPX remained flat at $$20.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $365.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. GP Strategies has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $20.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

