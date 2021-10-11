Zacks: Analysts Expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce $2.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $2.07. Athene reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $12.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

ATH opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. Athene has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,974 shares of company stock worth $1,139,032. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

