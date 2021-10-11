Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.14. Truist Financial posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $60.33. 231,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

