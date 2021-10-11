Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post sales of $121.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.20 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $126.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $486.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.47 million to $487.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $512.31 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $516.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

