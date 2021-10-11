Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.19 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $393,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 241,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,753. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

