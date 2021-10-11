YVS.Finance Trading 61.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 61.3% higher against the dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $499,280.29 and $95,235.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00058431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00125832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00075802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.03 or 0.99855573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.30 or 0.06017791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,218,624 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

