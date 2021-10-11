Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

