Yale University Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Yale University bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Yale University’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after acquiring an additional 893,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $227.22. 73,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,194. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

