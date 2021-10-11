Yale University Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Yale University acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.8% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 114,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,260. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

