XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 64.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.