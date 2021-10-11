XTX Topco Ltd Invests $61,000 in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in PolarityTE by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PolarityTE by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. PolarityTE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

