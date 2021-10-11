XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,864 Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.69. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

