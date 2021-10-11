WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

