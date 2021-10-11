Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 18.2% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $56,197.71 or 0.99996874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.76 billion and $362.11 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.21 or 0.00519944 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 209,318 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

