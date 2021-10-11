Workspace Group’s (WKP) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Workspace Group to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

LON:WKP opened at GBX 853 ($11.14) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 579.50 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 898.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 866.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55.

In related news, insider Duncan Owen purchased 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

