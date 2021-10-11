Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Coverage Pending” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Workspace Group to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 922.50 ($12.05).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 842.50 ($11.01) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 579.50 ($7.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 898.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 866.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -6.45.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Duncan Owen acquired 5,560 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

